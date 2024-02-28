Family fun center co-owned by Drew Brees opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Surge Entertainment, which is co-owned by former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is now open in the Baton Rouge area.

The family fun center is something that Brees says it’s a need for the community.

“This is a huge community, a great community, certainly a community that was in need of something like this. There’s really nothing like this that exists. I think there are some smaller versions of trampoline parks and other things, but nothing that has this many attractions,” Brees said.

Fun, friends and family.

An entertainment arcade that’s expanding across the country. A place where kids can be kids and away from trouble.

“It’s a place where kids can come that might avoid the distractions of some other things that might, you know, might be detrimental or, you know, go the other directions,” Brees said.

Brees said Surge Entertainment is not just for kids, but for the entire family to enjoy.

“There’s so many times where I know for being a father of four where you’re like, man, these kids are driving me nuts in the house. Like, what are we going to go and do? And you bring them to Surge and it’s just endless hours of fun and entertainment,” Brees said.

Surge Entertainment is located is at 5555 Burbank Drive. They offer mini golf, laser tag, bowling, food, arcade games and more.

The arcade is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. They stay open until midnight Friday and Saturday.

