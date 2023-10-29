Family Fun Fest comes to a close at Patterson Farms

Oct. 29—Despite temperatures falling into the low 50s, the turnout for the last day of Patterson's Fall Fun Fest was high, with families bundled up for the celebration.

The Patterson Family Fun Fest came to an end Oct. 29. The Fall Fun Festival located at their farm drew dozens of people to celebrate the end of their annual event, which started in 1992.

Family Fun Fest located at 8765 Mulberry Road in Chester Township, was started, according to one of the founders Dave Patterson, as a way to bring more activities to the area. The Pattersons had pick-your-own apples in the early 1950s and wanted to expand their farm to accommodate more things for families to do in an area that is sparsely populated.

"We've been doing it for quite a while here," Patterson said. "We had really good weather early on. The last three weeks haven't been as nice, but we still had a good crowd coming out. Kinda winding down here with the rain."

"Probably our biggest thing is our straw pile," Patterson continued. "This is the main thing where kids can just come and play on."

The grounds of the farm have a life-sized beehive, at around 20 feet high the cones of the "hive" are built out of wood and painted to resemble a hive. Other attractions include corn mazes, pumpkin painting, slides built into the hills, and a food stand where people can buy hotdogs and other foods. The apples that made Patterson famous are growing on the hillsides surrounding families. People can take their time and walk around the grounds of the area with shuttles taking off every few minutes.

One family, Laura and Wakeen Goode, were visiting Family Fun Fest for the first time, they said that they often visit the other location to get donuts and visit the trails. They said they were looking forward to the hayrides and seeing what the farm had to offer.

"We always visit this part of the city," Wakeen Goode said. "We go to the orchard and Lake Park, my daughter plays there all the time. We are always just out enjoying the day."

"I like how it just seems like a collaboration of fun stuff and things to get into," Laura Goode said. "That's why when I did the research; I saw a lot of toddler-friendly stuff."

Another family that has been coming to the Family Fun Fest for over 10 years said they keep coming back to see some of the unique play structures that are built in the hills behind the farm.

"We always get a pumpkin — we have been coming since my son has been 2 years old," Sara O'Neil said. "There is an apple back there that you can use to measure height back there and we usually get a picture to see how much he has grown."

"There's some structures back there that you can only play on once a year for maybe a month," O'Neil continued. "It's neat they have stuff like built into the woods and into the hilltops with slides and pony rides and hot food stands."

Patterson's other location at 11414 Caves Road hosts a year-round store, where they sell fresh-baked donuts. Their stored apples that were picked in the season are also on hand for those who missed them.