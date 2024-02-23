Family Fun - Things to do in Greenville, Spartanburg and nearby this weekend

Think Pink! It’s a Pinkalicious delight at South Carolina Children’s Theatre – plus this week ahead also includes free library programs, opportunities to support local organizations and events, parenting support and more. Find even more to do, along with Upstate Parent’s annual guide summer day camps and overnight camps, at upstateparent.com.

Pinkalicious

“Pinkalicious the Musical” is presented Feb. 23 – March 10 at South Carolina Children’s Theatre. For tickets and details, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.

The Southern Home and Garden Show is Feb. 23 – 25 at the Greenville Convention Center.

Mother Goose on the Loose is at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Hughes Main Library. Admission is free, but attendance is limited, so please pick up a free ticket at the desk. Nursery rhymes take center stage in this program for babies and toddlers ages 1 – 24 months and their grownups. Maximum of three children per adult caregiver. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org/event-series/mother-goose-on-the-loose. This program is also offered at some GCLS branch locations.

Starry Nights programs are Feb. 23 at Roper Mountain Science Center. “Magic Globe” is at 4:30 p.m., “Astronaut” is at 6 p.m. and “Black Holes” is at 7:30 p.m. Advance ticket purchases are required. For details, visit ropermountain.org.

Bilingual Story Time is at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Hughes Main Library. Cuentos bilingües en inglés y español para niños 7 años y menores acompañados por un adulto. Llame al 864-242-5000, ext. 2634 para más informatión. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Lollipops Concert: The Really Awful Musicians is presented Feb. 24 – at 10 a.m. at the Hughes Main Library and at 11:30 a.m. at the Greer Library. This is a story-based performance featuring the Greenville Symphony Orchestra and South Carolina Children's Theatre’s Traysie Amick. Best for ages 3 – 8. For details, visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Evening of Hope Gala is Feb. 24 at the Greenville Convention Center. The largest annual fundraiser for Project Hope Foundation raises funds to help provide a lifespan of autism services across the Upstate of South Carolina and Greenwood. The evening includes a silent auction, Heads or Tails game, raffle, cocktail hour, guest speakers, dinner, and a dance party hosted by DJ Sha. For tickets and details, visit projecthopesc.org/eoh.

STEM Story Time for ages 5 and younger is at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Spartanburg Science Center. The program is free. Register online at spartanburgsciencecenter.org/stem-storytime.

Family Craft Night: Dog vs. Cat is 5 – 7 p.m. (drop in) Feb. 29 at the Five Forks Library. Visit greenvillelibrary.org.

Every Step of the Way, a monthly email newsletter from Greenville First Steps, is targeted specifically to your child’s age and development. The newsletter is completely free. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers can sign up as many children as they need to, from birth to age 5. Sign up at: greenvillefirststeps.org/newsletter and learn more about free programs for parents and educators at greenvillefirststeps.org.

STRIDES Systematic Tutoring, a nonprofit program, offers individualized tutoring for ages 6 – 20. instruction is available. In-person tutoring is available in Cherrydale, Foutain Inn, Greer, Taylors, Berea and Easley or virtually with a smart phone, tablet or desk top computer. Scholarships are available. For details, call 864-246-9898 or stridestutor.org.

Looking ahead:

ImmUnity Play Circle – Through Evely's Eyes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to families with children on rare medical journeys, is launching ImmUnity Play Circle. designed to provide safe and inclusive play experiences for children with compromised immune systems and disabilities. This initiative aims to foster joy, connection, and support within the community. The first event is 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. March 4 at TMCU-Greenville. The day will include interactive activities, adaptive play equipment, and sensory-friendly experiences. The museum will undergo thorough sanitization measures and be closed to the public, and staff will wear masks throughout the event. For more information or to donate, visit throughevelyseyes.org.

Volunteers are needed for Tri My Best, an adaptive triathlon for differently abled youth. The event is May 5 at Kroc Greenville. There are a variety of volunteer needs. To help, email trimybestgvl@gmail.com.

