Family Of Gay Teen Found Dead On Brooklyn Train Tracks Believes His Death Is A Hate Crime

The family of a 19-year-old is in mourning after he was found dead on train tracks in Brooklyn, New York, in early February, and they believe this was a hate crime.

The body of DeAndre Matthews was found a few miles away from where he lived with his mother, Danielle Matthews.

DeAndre’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. According to an official police report, there were significant burns throughout DeAndre’s body and signs of smoke inhalation.

While no arrests have been made concerning DeAndre’s death, his mother believes someone is responsible.

“DeAndre is so gullible. My baby trusted everybody and I hate that about him,” Danielle Matthews said, per ABC News. “DeAndre thought nobody would harm him.”

Danielle felt something was wrong when DeAndre failed to return home with her vehicle. She then used a tracking device on her SUV to locate it.

“I then located my car about 3:30 a.m. with a tracking system on my car because I have a new car. I located my car. I called the police. They came. My car was burnt, and from there I knew my son was gone,” she recalled.

A few hours later, police discovered DeAndre’s body.

Danielle Matthews is convinced her son’s death was a hate crime because he was gay.

“He was gay. And I feel as if this could’ve been a hate crime,” Matthews told NBC New York. “I want to know why [the killer] did it. What was the reason? Deandre wasn’t a violent person. This wasn’t for retaliation. He wasn’t in the streets.”

Danielle Matthews believes her son’s killer will be caught and plans to keep DeAndre’s memory alive long after justice is served.

“He felt he could have made things better in the world,” Matthews told ABC News. “But he’s still going to make it better because we’re going to keep DeAndre’s name alive. We’re going to keep fighting for DeAndre.”