Family of Georgia man who was last seen nearly 14 years ago still searching for answers

One Carroll County family has not given up hope in finding a man who was last seen in September 2009.

According to a GoFundMe created by Amanda Rickles, Brian Wehrle, 36 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at his parents’ home in Carrolton, Ga. on Sept. 23, 2009.

In a search for answers spanning almost 14 years, Wehrle’s family is now fundraising to put up billboards hoping to find new information about his disappearance.

A missing persons report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ViCAP program said “Wehrle left behind many of his possessions, including his cell phone. His vehicle was also initially missing, but it was later recovered with the key in the ignition in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Wehrle has no known ties.”

Before going missing, Wehrle lived in Atlanta with his partner. The FBI said foul play is suspected in his disappearance and the Carrollton Police Department is still investigating.

More recently, members of Wehrle’s family spoke to hosts on true crime podcasts The Fall Line and Crime Junkies, hoping to raise awareness in the areas he was last seen

Their fundraising effort on GoFundMe, is asking for $8,000 to be used for a year of billboard campaigning in Carrolton, with additional funds put aside to pay for a private investigator.

