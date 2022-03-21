Family goes into hiding after shootings at Pascagoula school, church. ‘Everybody’s scared.’

A terrified family will not be staying at their own home after a Pascagoula building that houses a school, apartments and a Hispanic church was shot up twice over a four-day period, the owner told the Sun Herald.

The most recent reported shooting happened Monday afternoon, and three have been taken into Pascagoula police custody.

Gustavo Santos Sr. owns the building that stretches about half a block down Martin Road. The church, which offers Christian services in Spanish, is in the front. The private school that teaches students in English is in the middle, and apartments take up the rear. Santos also owns Quality Marine Staffing, which is directly behind the building.

Santos said he noticed he was being followed last week and got concerned. The businessman is from Puerto Rico and owns other buildings nearby.

Santos alerted his wife and son, Gustavo Santos Sr., and told them to be careful.

On Thursday morning, the Leap of Faith private school was marred by gunfire before students arrived, Santos said. There were several bullet holes that punctured the front of the building and the drainage pipe near the front doors of the school. Police have not yet confirmed the first shooting to the Sun Herald.

Santos then sent his wife out of state.

“I would never think someone would shoot at a school,” Santos said.

Then, on Sunday, his son’s BMW was set on fire at their home on Hester Street. The black car was engulfed and was a complete loss. It still sits in the Santos’ driveway.

Santos and his son did not stay home Sunday night, and things got even more dangerous on Monday morning, he said.

Santos, his son and a few others were inside of Quality Marine Staffing — and students were inside the school — at about 11 a.m. when Santos heard shots. Everyone moved to the ground, and police arrived seconds later, Santos said.

The school was evacuated, and Santos Jr. was taken away by ambulance to get stitches at a local hospital Monday afternoon after being cut on the hand.

Friends and community members showed up with pizza, soft drinks and hugs for Santos.

Police blocked the scene off for a few hours and towed two cars from the parking lot, including a truck believed to be involved in the investigation. There so far have been no reports of gunshot wounds.

Santos said he did not see anything and only heard the shots. A school leader told the Sun Herald she saw a man with a gun enter the apartments.

Santos and his son will not be staying home, he said, as many in the Latino community nearby are worried after repeated acts of violence at the building.

“Everybody’s scared,” he said.

No one was killed and one man suffered a minor cut to the hand during a shooting incident at Leap of Faith private school in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022.

A BMW belonging to Gustavo Santos Jr. parked outside a home on Hester Street in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022. According to Gustavo Santos Sr., someone set the car on fire on Sunday.

A possible bullet hole at Leap of Faith school in Pascagoula on Monday, March 21, 2022.