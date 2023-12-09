‘My family is going to have the best Christmas.’ Raleigh man wins big in new game.

A Raleigh man won a $1 million prize Thursday, after playing a new scratch-off game.

Bobby Wilder bought the winning ticket — which was a $50 scratch-off for the $10 Million Spectacular —at Raleigh’s Fast Pik Food Mart on Thursday.

“I called my mom crying and told her, ‘I just won a million dollars,’” he said.

But before getting the check, Wilder had a decision to make: take home $50,000 a year for 20 years (which would amount to $1,000,000 overall) or walk away with $600,000 immediately.

Wilder chose the lump sum and after state and federal taxes, he took home about $420,000.

“I’m definitely going to make sure my family is going to have the best Christmas,” he said.

The $10 Million Spectacular game launched earlier this week and is expected to dole out five $10 million prizes, 20 prizes of $1 million and 20 prizes of $100,000.

So far, all of the prizes remain except for Wilder’s $1 million win.

Teddy Rosenbluth covers science and health care for The News & Observer in a position funded by Duke Health and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.