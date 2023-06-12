Family to say goodbye Monday during funeral for woman shot, killed in Ocala neighborhood

A family will say their final goodbyes Monday to a mother of four who was shot and killed in Marion County.

Channel 9 has been following the case of Ajike Owens’ death since it happened earlier this month.

Last week, the community gathered for a vigil and balloon release in her memory.

Deputies said Owens was shot through the door of her neighbor’s home after she went to try and talk to her about an incident involving her kids.

Owens’ mother released a statement Sunday thanking people for the outpouring of love her family has received, and asked for justice, saying “we can’t fail her.”

Meantime, the neighbor accused of shooting Owens is still in jail Monday.

A Marion County judge set Susan Lorincz’s bond at $154,000 on Friday.

Investigators said the 58-year-old had tried to use Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law to claim self-defense, but the sheriff said her actions were not justifiable.

Owens’ family wants her manslaughter charge upgraded to murder.

