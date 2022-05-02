Family of grandparents, grandson murdered at their gun range speak in public for 1st time

The family of three people murdered inside their Coweta County spoke publicly for the first time about their ordeal. The family said they want to now focus on healing and preparing for justice.

Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and their grandson Luke were gunned down inside Lock, Stock and Barrell Gun Range in Grantville on April 8.

Investigators determined that the shooter had stolen more than 40 guns and also disabled cameras at the business.

Luke Hawk’s father, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk, found the bodies of his family. Police later arrested Jacob Muse for the family’s murders.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill attended the news conference held by the Hawk family and law enforcement.

The family started off by thanking police for the way they handled the case and making a quick arrest of Muse. Spruill also asked Richard Hawk what it feels like knowing that Muse is behind bars.

“Does it bring comfort? Um yes. That’s always going to be the answer. How did I feel? I was excited. A little disbelief at first. It was like a ton of bricks lifted off my shoulder.”

