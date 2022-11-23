Family grieving man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg

A local family is grieving the loss of a 40-year-old Verona man who was murdered on the front porch of a house on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg Monday just before 5 o’clock.

The family of Walter Sloan says he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and son. His sister says he was funny, adventurous and a loyal friend. Allegheny County police say more than one shooter fired 18 rounds, striking Sloan multiple times. They are still looking for suspects.

Police say a woman and children were inside the house during the deadly shooting. Our cameras saw at least seven bullet holes in the front of the home and a little girl’s bike on the front porch right next to where Sloan was killed. Neighbors say they’re fed up with the violence.

“Put them down, man. It’s not even worth it,” a Wilkinsburg man said. “With the holidays coming up, please turn them in. ... Put the guns down, especially on a street like this. There are a bunch of elderly people on this street. The violence has to stop.”

A neighbor who was home when all the shots were fired tells Channel 11 she thought someone was banging on her front door — but it was gunfire.

“I was in my room, and I heard some gunshots,” a neighbor says. “I heard a lot of them, and I don’t even know how many of them.”

That neighbor said when she looked out her bedroom window, she saw a black car backing up and turning around toward Hayes and Wood streets.

“I have kids of my own — and grandkids, and I had to make sure they weren’t down there,” she adds.

The sister of Walter Sloan shared this statement:

“My brother was funny, informative and loyal. He loved his family and his friends very much. He’s a father, grandfather, uncle, son and cousin. He was adventurous and an introvert. We cannot describe the loss this is to our family. He was a major part of all of our lives. We are shaken to the core over this senseless and tragic loss. Please pray for our strength to get through this time and the upcoming holidays.”

Allegheny County police are asking anyone for information about this crime or surveillance video from nearby homes to contact them at 833-ALL-TIPS.

