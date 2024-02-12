Family grieving after teen killed in crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is mourning after a teenager was killed during a crime spree that led to a citywide manhunt Sunday.

Family members of 18-year-old Fares Shihab gathered outside the Smoke and Vape Shop on East Shelby Drive. That’s where he worked and where he was ultimately killed shortly before 10:30 Sunday morning.

Authorities met his cousin Adel with the devastating news.

“I was the first one here,” Adel said. “I saw all the cops and the sergeant told me it was Fares.”

Surveillance video shows the man the family says is responsible for Fares’ killing and other carjackings and shootings Sunday. It’s time-stamped at about three hours after Fares’ death.

The video shows the suspect carrying a long gun, wearing all black and a ski mask, and driving the blue Nissan Maxima stolen from the area near the vape shop.

“It’s the same person, that’s what they say,” his uncle Fowad said. “He robbed three people today.”

While family members gathered at the scene, Fares’ waited in the car, anxious for updates from police and overwhelmed with grief.

