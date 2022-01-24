Family hails rookie NYPD officer who shot gunman in Harlem apartment shootout that killed cop: ‘We were proud’

The hero rookie cop who shot a Harlem gunman — who had just killed one of the officer’s partners and left another fighting for his life — has been emotionally overwhelmed since the explosion of violence, his sister said Monday.

Officer Sumit Sulan was the only cop still standing after a heavily-armed ex-con unleashed a fusillade of gunfire in the narrow hallway of an apartment after police responded to a domestic violence call.

“He’s trying his best,” Sulan’s sister Harsha Sulan, 29, said Monday from the family’s Queens home. “It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him.”

With two of his officers down, and the shooter stepping over their bodies to get out, Sulan ended the ambush, squeezing off shots that hit the killer in the right arm and head.

Lashawn McNeil, 47, died from his wounds Monday afternoon. One of his victims, Officer Jason Rivera, 22, died Friday while Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded.

Sulan, still a rookie on the force, had been assigned just to observe Rivera and Mora in action.

While Sulan, 27, is being hailed as a hero, he spent the weekend struggling in the aftermath of the attack, his family said.

“He did his job — that’s his job,” the sister said. “But we’re also very sorry for the family, for the officer’s family who is deceased and also the one at the hospital.”

She said they plan to reach out to the other families soon to send their well wishes and condolences.

In the meantime, she said the family has come together to support Sulan through the harrowing ordeal.

“They’re trying to be there for my brother,” she said of her worried parents. “That’s their priority, right now. Everyone in the family is here for him. Everyone in the department is here for him.”

Even before Friday’s clash, Sulan had been hailed by the NYPD for his police work. On Jan. 2, the 32nd precinct tweeted a pic of Sulan with a handgun he and fellow officers seized during another domestic dispute call. “#OneLessGun off the streets of #Harlem, hopefully preventing future violence,” the department tweeted.

ON Friday, Sulan, Rivera and Mora were answering a 911 call from a distraught woman who said she was having a clash with her son in her apartment along W. 135th Street near Malcolm X Boulevard.

While Sulan spoke with the mother and one of her sons in a front room, Mora and Rivera went toward the back of the first-floor apartment to check on McNeil, police said.

Suddenly, McNeil opened fire with a high-capacity handgun, gunning the officers down in the narrow hallway before Sulan thwarted his escape, police said.

“We were proud,” Harsha Sulan said. “He was doing his job very well and the department was proud too.”

She said she is close to her brother, like Rivera’s sister was with him.

“We’re just sorry,” she said. “We’re really sorry for him. We really feel hurt for the family.”

The sister said her family had some concerns when Sulan entered the NYPD academy.

“We were worried, maybe a little bit, but he was passionate about it,” she said. “He wanted to do this. He wanted to be a cop.”