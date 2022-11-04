Family of Halloween shooting victim remembers him as ‘always smiling’

Katron Harris, a 17-year-old senior at Turner High School, is remembered as being a friend to everyone.

“Mr. Popular,” his father, Robert Wilson, called him in an interview with The Star.

“He was well-known. Everybody loved him,” Wilson said. “He put a smile on everybody’s face.”

And, he said, Harris always had a smile on his face, too.

On Oct. 31, Harris was shot and killed at a Halloween party on the 1600 block of South 50th Street in Kansas City, Kansas. Six other teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened when a group of people were asked to leave the invite-only Halloween party for teens, after the homeowner realized they were much older than the invited guests. The masked and costumed suspects left, but then returned and fired several rounds at the attendees, killing Harris and injuring a half dozen other students.

Before the shooting, Harris was active in his school’s community, participating in everything from sports to other extra-curricular activities.

His peers cheered him on from the stands at football games as he played wide receiver and special teams receiver for Turner.

He served students caffeinated drinks at the school’s coffee shop, no doubt greeting everyone with the friendliness his family said he was known for.

Wilson said the whole student body is grieving the death of his son.

Harris is missed by his loving family, too. He’s survived by his mother, Meghan Wertacet, his 14-year-old sister Kaliese Harris and his 6-year-old brother Xavior Wilson.

“Kids are hurt. Siblings are hurt,” his father said.

After graduation, Harris was preparing to launch his own t-shirt business. His father said he was always well-dressed and loved expressing himself through fashion. He had printers and merchandise ready for him to begin sharing his art with the world.

Katron Harris, 17, is remembered by his family as “always well-dressed.”

“He wanted to have everything saved up and just ready to get active with the community with his clothing designs,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the world will still have the chance to see his merchandise. The family is planning on launching the company in his honor in a few months. The business’s name is forthcoming.

The Wyandotte County Prosecutor’s Office charged 22-year-old Daijon Estell in his death Thursday, but police said there were multiple suspects involved, potentially four to six. Police have not released any information about other suspects.

Wilson said he wants everyone involved to be charged and convicted.

“I want them in jail,” he said. “They need to take accountability for what happened.”

But no matter what, Wilson said he wants his son’s loved ones to keep his name alive, and remember his caring ways.

“Remember him as he was: a good friend,” he said.

A vigil will be held for Harris on Sunday on the front lawn of New Story Church from 6 to 7 p.m. Wertacet’s workplace has set up a GoFundMe for the family.