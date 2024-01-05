Family Health West receives two recognitions

FRUITA, Colo. (KREX) — Family Health West (FHW) announced last Friday that the regional care provider was recognized with a 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in the category of Patient Perspective and was named the 2023 best therapy program on the Western Slope by The Colorado Sun’s readers.

It is a testament to our deep commitment to exceptional healing and patient-centered care to receive this recognition. We don’t treat patients for an outcome of recognition, but when it organically presents itself, it reinforces our standards are high and our caregiving is higher. Dr. Korrey Klein, FHW CEO and President

