Family heartbroken after service dog died in violent dog attack

KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) — A service dog was attacked and killed by a Pitbull, leaving a 16-year-old boy to grapple with the traumatic loss.

Julie Pennington said her son got his service dog almost four years ago and was completely heartbroken after being just feet away from the devastating attack.

“He was definitely a big part of our family,” said Pennington.

Pennington said her son loved his four-year-old dog ‘Peanut’, more than anything.

“That was that was his baby,” she said.

A service dog, that helped him with his aniexty.

“Every time he would get upset or anything like that, he would always come wherever Peanut was,” said Pennington.

Then on December 5th, the unimaginable happened.

“We were all just sitting outside, and I saw the boys come in,” explained Pennington. “I started hollering for Peanut and he wasn’t coming and usually he was always right there.”

The attack started and Pennington said her children saw it all.

“The little kids ran to the side of the house,” said Pennington. “They saw the dog actually pick Peanut up and like, shake him around. And whenever we got over there to him, he was already gone.”

Pennington said they’ve seen the dog before but never imagined it would attack.

According to the police report, neighbors were also asking for the dog to be taken because they had seen it attempt to attack children in the area as well.

Police also told News 4 they have already taken one dog from the owners for biting a human.

News 4 attempted to contacted the owners, but did not get an answer.

Pennington said her son is still mourning the loss of his best friend, but trying to find healing.

Konawa Police said they gave the dog owners the option to surrender the dog or pay a fine for harboring a vicious animal, and they chose to pay a fine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.