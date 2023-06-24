Family holds for funeral for 8-year-old shot, killed by Dayton mother

A funeral was held Saturday for an eight-year-old boy shot and killed by his mother last weekend in Dayton.

>>PHOTOS: Funeral held for 8-year-old shot, killed by Dayton mother

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Nolan Combs, 8, at the Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home on Wayne Avenue in Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that a preliminary autopsy reported showed Nolan’s mother, Melissa Hensley, shot him before turning the gun on herself on June 18.

Medics rushed Nolan to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he died.

>>Autopsy shows Dayton mother shot her 8-year-old son before shooting herself

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson was there as the family released bubbles in honor of the boy.

It was an emotional day for everyone involved Saturday.

The family involved stood in the parking lot of the funeral home where they cried and hugged each other as they blew bubbles into the sky to honor Nolan Combs.

His teacher described him as an honest kid who was always willing to help.

Robertson says his father, James Combs, was the first to speak.

>>‘This is a tragedy;’ Father of 8-year-old killed in shooting claims ex-wife shot their son

With tears in his eyes, he talked about some of the things he and his son used to enjoy doing such as camping and being outdoors.

James ended his speech with a promise.

“My son’s death will not go in vain,” he said. “There will never be another child as long as I’m alive that will die in this type of situation because I’m going to fight for the rights of fathers that are looked over when they should have rights to their children.”

>>‘I think my grandson’s been shot;’ 911 call details moments after child shot in Dayton

Robertson says the preliminary autopsy report showed that Nolan was shot twice.

The final autopsy reports for both Nolan and Hensley could show if anyone had any substances in their system.

We won’t have those results for another 10 weeks.

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff

Photo from: Nate Russell/Staff