Family holds memorial for mother of four killed in 2021 DUI wreck

Ann Lazu said she knew the rays of sunshine beaming down on 45 mourners at Billy Dunlop Park was her daughter watching over everyone in spirit.

Silence fell Tuesday afternoon on the Montgomery County park when loved ones gathered, wearing pink and purple T-shirts, holding matching colored balloons with notes attached. They bowed their heads in prayer, honoring the life of Michelle Shade Lazu, 28.

“As a daughter, she was a best friend," Ann Lazu said. "I called her my soulmate," she said smiling.

A year ago on March 15, Lauz, 28, was on her way to pick up her little sister for a job interview.

But around 3:30 p.m., the lives surrounding Lazu changed forever after she was involved in a fatal five-vehicle DUI wreck on Ashland City Road.

A collage of pictures of Michelle Lazu is placed on a park table during a memorial for Michelle Shade Lazu at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“I was the last one to hear from her when it happened," Lazu's sister Leiliana Lazu-Crider said.

"The last thing she said was, I love you.”

A loving mother, daughter, friend

Lazu was a mother of 4 young children.

Henry, 10, Marcell, 7, Shadianna, 4, and Isaiah, 2.

Henry told The Leaf-Chronicle about some of his mother's favorite hobbies, many of which was cooking, he said. He also mentioned that his favorite shared memory with her was going to see the movie Rock Dog 2.

Ann Lazu releases a balloon along with the rest of attendees during a memorial for Michelle Shade Lazu at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

“As a mother, she was caring and loving ... everything a mother was supposed to be," Ann Lazu said. “She was the one that kept us (family) together.”

Lazu's joyful, energic spirit touched many, including those who had never met her.

Arismaily and Samantha Pascual told The Leaf-Chronicle that they did not know Lazu, but made a connection with her family after meeting at a gathering the day of her funeral.

“We didn’t want her (Ann) going through this by herself," Pascual said.

Now, Lazu's children and the Pascuals' children are growing up with one another as they spend every weekend together.

Samantha Pascual shed a tear as she stated that she didn't even know Lauz but knew when their families met, the bond would be everlasting.

Ann Lazu closes her eyes in the sun rays following a balloon release during a memorial for Michelle Shade Lazu at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Family awaits trial

The wreck took place on Ashland City Road (Bypass) near Avondale Drive when a man was driving down the wrong side of the road and hit multiple vehicles, killing Lazu and injuring others.

Dylan Grady of Smyrna, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with vehicular homicide DUI, open container, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and no proof of insurance in connection with the March 15 fatal crash.

Grady, who was also injured in the wreck, entered a not guilty plea in Montgomery County Court in Sept..

Shadianna Lazu, 4, is hoisted up by Abdul Hines during a memorial for Michelle Shade Lazu at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

During investigation, Clarksville police found an open container of Redd's Wicked in Grady's car, according to the warrant.

It also alleges that Grady was driving while intoxicated. A search warrant for Grady's blood was signed by a judge, but there is no record of the blood alcohol content test result, according to previous reports.

As the family awaits Grady's trial on April 28, Lazu's younger sister Jewels Lazu-Crider said this year has been rough without her.

Clarksville Fire Department members approach and share their condolences with Ann Lazu after a memorial for Michelle Shade Lazu at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

But she wears a half heart pendant that says "lil sis." The second half was worn by her big sister Lazu to remind everyone of who her best friend was.

“She was like a mother to me," she said.

"She was a warrior. A great mom to her kids. I couldn’t call anyone else best friend because she was number one."

