Family holds tasty fundraiser in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local family is holding a tasty fundraiser for a cause that hits close to home. Proceeds will go to a non-profit that helps pediatric cardiac patients and their families within northeastern Pennsylvania.

This is the second annual Toppings for Tate fundraiser, raising money to give back to Jack of Hearts PA.

The organization helped Tate Engles and his family after he was born with a rare heart condition and they are now looking to return the favor.

At 18 months old, Tate might not be able to make a pizza, but locals are creating their own trays to support the toddlers’ cause, Toppings with Tate.

Tate was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, a combination of four heart defects.

Luckily doctors were able to repair the defects with surgeries.

“We’re so lucky that medical advancements have gotten to the point that they are, that things can be a lot easier for Tate to be successful,” said Dennis Engles, Tate’s dad.

Toppings with Tate is in honor and memory of Bobby McGuire who was born with a rare heart defect in 1984.

Bobby should have turned 40 this year, but without the research we have today, he passed away from complications just before he turned two years old.

“I think it’s really unfair for, you know, somebody like the McGuire’s that they don’t have their son here. Mrs. McGuire really likes to see Tate thriving and running with her grandchildren, but I know she wishes that Bobby would have been able to have those successful surgeries as well,” said Katie Engles, Tate’s Mom.

The Engles say the success of Tate’s journey goes hand in hand with the help they received from Jack of Hearts PA, a non-profit that supports pediatric cardiac patients in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“One of the social workers came to us and they said you should reach out to Jack of Hearts, they’ll help you with everything,” Katie explained.

“Not only did they help us with some of the costs, but they also provided us with contacts of people going through the same thing we were going through,” Dennis said.

The Engles are giving back to the non-profit by teaming up with Fratelli’s Pizza and Pasta House in Scranton for their second annual, Toppings with Tate.

“We’ve been here 29 years and we try to do everything we can. We like to give to our community because that is our customers, so when they asked us to do it we said of course we’ll jump on board. We’re gonna make sure we do what we can to help,” said Fratelli’s Pizza and Pasta House Co-owner Jeremy Morris.

All pizza topping proceeds will go to Jack of Hearts to help pay for AEDs to be donated to community sports leagues.

More toppings mean more money toward the heart health of children in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The last day for Toppings with Tate at Fratelli’s will be Friday and it includes toppings on pizza whether you’re dining in or ordering out.

