Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Uniontown gathered where he was killed to honor and remember him just days after his death.

PHOTOS: Family holds vigil for man shot, killed in Uniontown

Darrell Gregg was one of two people murdered at Sails Inn Bar and Grill on Gallatin Avenue. He and 28-year-old Tommy Stargell Jr were shot and killed on Wednesday.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified

People who came out to the event brought blue balloons and signs expressing love for Gregg. Photographs of Gregg were placed on the window of the bar, many showing him with a young boy.

“I’m gonna miss him,” said Kristina Gardiner, the mother of Gregg’s child. “My son is going to miss him.”

As they remembered Gregg everyone in attendance also made sure to support one another.

“This is hard but I am glad a lot of people showed up to give their respects to my nephew,” said Gregg’s aunt Denice Shuford.

Shuford led a prayer before balloons were released and stressed the importance of the event.

“We know that it is time for us all to get together,” said Shuford.

An arrest warrant for Daryl Truley Jr. was issued on Wednesday as a suspect in Gregg’s death.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man accused of fatally shooting man inside Uniontown bar; 2nd suspect remains unknown

Truly Jr. faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated and simple assault and multiple gun-related charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man, woman killed in Derry Township crash Norfolk Southern train derails in Springfield, Ohio; Residents asked to shelter in place Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico VIDEO: Dozens arrested after year-long federal investigation, drugs removed from Western Pa. DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts