Family of homicide victim waiting on justice one year later

Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.

Feb. 23—On the morning of Feb. 17, 2020, the Cushing Police Department received a 911 call regarding a trailer on fire. Patrick McGuire, of Cushing, was pulled from his burning trailer after a passerby saw the trailer was on fire.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started investigating the case, and it was deemed a "suspicious death," at first.

New information became available, which led to the arrest of two Stillwater residents.

Troy Wayne Shadowen Jr., 24, and Bridgett Nicole Barton, 30, were arrested in connection to the death of McGuire.

Shadowen was charged with felony murder in the first degree, first-degree arson and kidnapping.

Barton was charged with felony murder in the first degree and kidnapping.

The charge of felony murder in the first degree comes from the two suspects allegedly committing another felony when McGuire died.

The Payne County District Attorney's Office dismissed all those charges against both Shadowen and Barton on June 17, without prejudice.

District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas alleged their office had a witness that told numerous versions of what happened the night McGuire died, according to a press release from the DA's office.

She said they are bound by the Code of Ethics and would not put a witness on the stand who was being untruthful.

The charges were dismissed in hopes new evidence would be introduced, so they could re-file at a later date.

It has been several months since the charges have been dismissed, and nothing has been re-filed in the case.

Shadowen is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Barton was released from the Payne County Jail on Dec. 8.

Donna Brewer, McGuire's mother, said it has been a year, and she feels like "the DA is not doing a very good job of helping get justice."

Brewer is also upset that Barton is out of jail.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington was not available to give an update on the case.

OSBI Public information Director Brook Arbeitman said the case is still open and ongoing.

McGuire's family members are hopeful that justice will be served and charges will be re-filed.

