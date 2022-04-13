Family honors Santa Margarita man killed in shooting: ‘He always put others first’

A Santa Margarita man killed in a shooting last week was remembered by his wife as a father and husband whom she called “a great man” who put others first.

Jack Dean Everhart, 42, died April 6 after being shot on Goldie Lane, off Highway 58 between Santa Margarita and Creston, allegedly by 42-year-old Cruz Gomez Jr., who’s now facing a murder charge.

Gomez, who allegedly fled the scene, also is facing an assault charge related to a separate incident later that day involving the stabbing of a woman in Paso Robles. Gomez was arrested on suspicion of the crimes on the afternoon of April 6 on St. Anne Drive in Paso Robles.

“(Everhart) was a great man,” Tracy Everhart, Jack’s wife, told The Tribune in a Facebook message. “He often was out helping everyone in need. He always put others first. Jack D. Everhart II, you’re a heroic person who won’t be forgotten.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by Jack’s sister, Kandie Beard, to help with funeral expenses.

“My brother who was only 42 was murdered yesterday,” Beard wrote on the page. “He was trying to talk his friend down and the guy turned on him and shot and killed him. We are devastated.”

Beard told The Tribune on Tuesday by phone that she didn’t want to say anything more on the matter, calling it “very difficult.”

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office officials have not revealed any information on what might have take place between the men prior to the shooting, nor the nature of their relationship.

Everhart was born in Santa Maria on Jan. 26, 1980, according to his wife.

He leaves behind four children — Ryan, Eric, Andrew and Ashley. He also is a grandfather of three with another grandchild on the way, his wife said.

Everhart is also survived by his mother, Eva; his dad Frank; sister Kandie; brother Tommy; and his wife Tracy Everhart.

“He was well loved by his family and friends,” Tracy said. “We love you Jack D. Everhart II. You will always be in our hearts, and one day we will be reunited once again. You will be remembered.”