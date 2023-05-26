Family hopeful new sketch could help track down killer in 10-year murder case of Patrick Cotrona

Thursday marked 10 years since Patrick Cotrona was shot and killed as he was walking with two friends to a bar in East Atlanta Village.

During a news conference, Atlanta police released an age-progressed sketch to show what the suspect might look like today.

On May 25, 2013, Cotrona, 33, a Georgia Tech graduate, was walking with his friends to a neighborhood bar when they were confronted by a gunman. Police say the armed man shot and killed Cotrona and wounded his friend.

At the scene, police collected evidence, including ballistics, that connected the suspect to two other armed robberies in the Kirkwood neighborhood earlier that night.

“We do have reason to believe there’s more than one individual involved,” said Atlanta Police Det. Scott DeMeester.

DeMeester said witnesses reported seeing the shooter jump into the passenger seat of a waiting car.

The Cotrona family released the following statement Thursday:

“The Cotrona family is so grateful for the support of the Atlanta community these last 10 years since we lost Patrick to violence in EAV,” the statement read. “We hope that someone who knows something will come forward and speak up so we can bring this case to a close and justice to Patrick and our family.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information on the death of Cotrona; contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

