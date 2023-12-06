Family hopes for justice after man charged in deadly hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man allegedly responsible for a deadly October hit-and-run crash is now in jail, and while their hearts remain broken, the family of the victim says this is the first step toward healing before the holidays.

It has been six weeks since that deadly wreck, and the family of 53-year-old Sarah Hamer is finally breathing a sigh of relief.

But this Christmas, Sandra Richardson and her sister Evelyn are hurting in a different way because their sister won’t be there to laugh with them.

Sarah Hamer (photo provided by family)

Sarah Hamer (photo provided by family)

“Christmas, from the time we would get together, it was laughter nonstop. Laughter nonstop. I told them they have to stop because they had me laughing so much I would hurt,” Sandra said.

“He just don’t know what he took from us. A person that was smart, funny, loving. We can’t get back,” Evelyn said.

On October 26, Hamer was driving home from work on I-385 and Kirby Parkway when a car driven by 37-year-old DeAndrea Clark crashed into hers. He was driving 85 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

Man charged after 53-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash

Officials said Clark ran from the scene. Meanwhile, Hamer was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force took over the case and finally arrested Clark at his home Monday afternoon. Memphis Police say Clark is facing a slew of charges.

“If I had to ask him anything, it would be two questions. Why was he speeding so fast, and did he make it to where he was going? Because I know my sister didn’t. She was headed home,” Evelyn said.

While this Christmas may not be filled with the same laughter for the family, it’s filled with the hope of finding justice and closure in the face of tragedy.

“It’s a starting point. An arrest was made, and it was my Christmas wish for him to be arrested before Christmas, so I’m happy about that,” Sandra said.

Clark is being held on $50,000 jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.