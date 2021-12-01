Family hopes to renew interest, find killer in DeShayla Harris case

DeShayla Harris was one of two people shot and killed during a chaotic, violent night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in March.

Much of the focus has centered on the death of Donovon Lynch, who was killed by a police officer. But police have not charged anyone in Harris’ death, and her family is now asking the FBI to open an investigation into the case.

The push for information in the slaying of the 29-year-old comes on the heels of Tuesday’s announcement that a Virginia Beach grand jury found the police officer Solomon Simmons, acted in self-defense when he fatally shot Lynch.

At a news conference across from U.S. District Court in Norfolk on Wednesday, DeShayla’s mother, Elishaba Harris, 48, of Norfolk, made clear that she doesn’t want her daughter’s case forgotten, and wants to know who killed her.

“It could have been anybody,” she said. “It could have been you. It could have been me. Anybody out there with a gun, it could have been.”

After the news conference, Harris’ mother and members of the local Black Lives Matter chapter, BLM757, went to the FBI’s local headquarters to “drop off DeShayla’s case file” and formally request the agency look into the case.

Aubrey Japharii Jones, the head of the BLM757 group, said the request is “to take the case out of Virginia Beach’s hands.”

At a separate news conference Wednesday, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said police are still actively trying to determine who killed Harris, but it’s been a challenge.

“At the time of her death ... there were more than 50 rounds fired between numerous parties,” he told The Pilot. “Somebody in that collective group was responsible for her death. Trying to figure out exactly who is a very daunting task.”

But BLM757 and Harris’ mother say they aren’t happy with the police investigation — and that they still don’t have answers on basic questions, such as the type of bullet that struck and killed Harris.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the Norfolk FBI Field Office, declined to say whether the agency would look into the Harris case.

Harris, who was working as a hairdresser at the time of her death, was the second youngest of four children, with friends previously describing her to The Pilot as energetic, fun and free. She was walking with two friends near 19th Street and Pacific Avenue on March 26 when a bullet struck her in the back of the head, her mother said. Police have said she was an innocent bystander not involved in the gunfight.

In early September, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced it was offering up a $10,000 reward “for information leading to the arrest and conviction” of those responsible for killing Harris.

Anyone with information was asked to call the ATF at 888 -ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477).

Reporter Jane Harper contributed to this report.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com