Family identifies 11-year-old boy shot in the head outside Decatur skating rink

Family members have identified an 11-year-old boy shot and critically injured outside an Atlanta skating rink and are now offering a $10k reward for information leading to an arrest.

D’Mari Johnson was shot in the back of the head outside the Golden Glide Skating Rink in Decatur on April 10.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. just outside the front doors of the building.

So far, no arrests have been made. Johnson is in a medically-induced coma fighting for his life, his parents said.

The family’s lawyers said in a news conference Monday that they blame not only the shooter, but Golden Glide for the shooting.

“D’Mari’s fighting for his life, so we’re asking this community to fight for him,” attorney Sean Williams said.

Williams asked anyone who saw the shooting or might have any more information to call the DeKalb County Police Department.

A $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

“The bottom line is, the most important thing to this family is finding the out and bringing to justice the people, or individuals involved in the shooting of their son,” Williams said.

Williams said the family feels like they are not getting enough information from DeKalb County Police about the status of the investigation. They also feel that the skating rink should be held accountable.

“Their child was shot at a place that has a history of issues and violence,” Williams said. “Golden Glide has a history of violence at that place, a history of violence and shooting. We believe the shooting wouldn’t have occurred if the place had adequate security.”

A GoFundMe set up to help the family with medical expenses has raised nearly $5,000.