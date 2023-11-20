Family identifies 18-year-old shot and killed on Bowden Road

A Jacksonville teenager’s dream of one day serving his country was cut short by gun violence this past weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The family said Buba Kolly was 18 years old and loved football, basketball, and working on cars including a Volkswagen he recently purchased.

“He smiled a lot. He loved music. Like every kid, he just was full of life. He really was,” Kausu Kolly, Buba’s brother, said. “He ended up saving the money and got the car. He was so happy about that because he was free. He said ‘I can do whatever I want!’.”

Buba was shot and killed inside that car. The Volkswagen was the center of a murder investigation early Saturday morning. Kausu said he was leaving a party with his friend when they stopped to get gas on Bowden Road. Shortly after he was shot and killed under the I-95 overpass. His friend is in the ICU in critical condition.

“As I was pulling in [to the scene], that’s when it became reality. Because I saw his car right there. I saw the gunshots and realized this is real. I really did just lose a brother.”

Kausu said Buba was one credit away from getting his high school diploma with plans of soon joining the Army. Even though he’s not physically here, Kausu said his brother’s legacy of working hard lives on.

“He made me want to think more about my life. And I’m the older one! I’m like, ‘Wow I got to finish college and do more’.”

Image provided by the family of Buba Kolly, who was fatally shot on Bowden Rd.

Image provided by the family of Buba Kolly, who was fatally shot on Bowden Rd.

Image provided by the family of Buba Kolly, who was fatally shot on Bowden Rd.

Image provided by the family of Buba Kolly, who was fatally shot on Bowden Rd.

Image provided by the family of Buba Kolly, who was fatally shot on Bowden Rd.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Kausu started a GoFundMe to help his parents pay for the unexpected funeral expenses.

According to Action News Jax records, there have been at least five shootings on Jacksonville roadways since August. Seven people were shot, three of whom were killed. Kausu calls on the community to end the violence.

“You haven’t even lived yet. You know? I feel like at 18 you should be able to fully enjoy life. Not worried about it being taken,” he said.

Action News Jax asked Sheriff T.K. Waters about the recent number of shootings on Jacksonville roadways. He said typically violence like this is targeted and while there have been several cases recently, the Sheriff said overall he has not noticed an uptick.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not released any suspect information about the case on Bowden Road. But if you know anything, you’re asked to call the police.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.