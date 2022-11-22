Family identifies 23-year-old man killed in double murder in Midtown

Family members have identified one of two victims in a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend as a 23-year-old man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a shooting on at the Spectrum on Spring Apartments on Spring Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police found two people dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The alleged shooter, Phillip S. Mills, was arrested Sunday night and charged with two counts of murder and aggravated assault.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family members identified one of the victims as Shawn Parker on a GoFundMe set up to help cover his funeral expenses.

“We lost Shawn due to a senseless act of gun violence at the age of 23 years old. Shawn was killed by someone he called a “friend,” Shuntrice Parker wrote. “Everyone that knows Shawn knows that he was a joy to be around, and had a heart of gold. Shawn loved and lived life to the fullest.”

Family members are hoping to raise $20,000 to cover Parker’s funeral expenses.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The other victim has not been identified.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or said if Parker lived at the apartments.