Family identifies Atlanta father killed in front of his children at gas station

An Atlanta family is mourning the loss of a 25-year-old father who was gunned down outside of a gas station in front of his children.

Police say they were called to a gas station on Campbellton Road last week where they say a man had been shot and killed.

His family has now identified him as Jotavious Favors.

They say Favors’ two children were sitting in the car just feet away when their father was shot.

Investigators said he was walking out of the store when someone in an SUV pulled up and opened fire. Police said they believe the suspects were in a blue Jeep Compass.

They have since released photos of two men they believe to have been involved in his death.

There is no word on if anyone has been taken into custody.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with burial expenses and to take care of his children.

