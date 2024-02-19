Family identifies Colorado man killed in dirt bike crash on OKC streets

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Colorado man critically wounded during a dirt bike crash Friday, in Oklahoma City, has been identified. The family of Tyrese Moore confirmed to KFOR he died shortly after the crash happened on Southwest 32nd and Western.

Police told News 4 on Friday, officers were chasing a large group of dirt bike riders on city streets when they backed off. Moments later Moore was hit. Details about how the crash happened have not been released.

Dawn Markel is Moore’s mother. She told News 4 her son came to Oklahoma City from Colorado to be part of an organized bike ride. She said her son has been to two bike rides before with his older brother and the events are typically organized online.

“They pick different places all the time,” said Markel. “In Kansas City, the one that they usually go to, they shut down the streets, the cops do, and let them ride. So they had no idea coming here would be any different cause there was a flier all over the Internet about it.”

Markel said she got a phone call that her son had been in an accident and was taken to the hospital. She said shortly before that call, she heard from her son who said he had been separated from a group of riders and the police had been chasing them.

She said she was unable to make the drive to Oklahoma City from Colorado in time to see him before he died at the hospital, only telling him goodbye in a video phone call.

“He was not responding,” said Markel. “He had no brain activity.”

Markel said no one from Oklahoma City Police has reached out to her since the accident.

“No one will call me back from the police department, the medical examiner. I did finally go to the hospital and I made the chaplain talk to me. She gave me a few extra phone numbers but no one’s answering any of the phones,” said Markel, tearfully. “I need to know where he is because I need to do something with his body.”

Markel said her son was a single father who left behind a five-year-old daughter. Now, she’s asking for anyone with pictures or video of the incident to come forward. She asked anyone with information about what happened to her son to call her attorney, Tom Porto, at 913-707-3443.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.