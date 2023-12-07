Family identifies girl after she was dropped off at Dallas hospital emergency room

Relatives have identified a little girl who was dropped off Monday at a Dallas emergency room and was unable to tell hospital staff who her family was, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The girl, who she said her name is Alejandra, was dropped off Monday at Baylor University Medical Center at 3500 Gaston Avenue in Dallas, possibly by her mother, according to the department.

She was reportedly unable to give officials any identifying information to help find her relatives. The girl is believed to be around 6 years old, the department said.

She is still in the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services as officials explore whether to place her with family members who identified her Thursday, according to WFAA.