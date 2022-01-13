Family identifies man fatally shot by Raleigh police. Here’s what we know.

The man fatally shot by Raleigh police Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 440 was an immigrant from El Salvador, according to his family.

José Daniel Argueta Turcios, of Raleigh, died after police shot him while officers struggled to detain him. Turcios was carrying a small knife in the incident.

Raleigh police shot him after he “swung the knife toward officers,” said Chief Estella Patterson said at a Tuesday news conference.

Tuesday’s shooting took place after Raleigh police responded to a crash just after 1:30 p.m. on the Beltline between exits 12 (Brentwood Avenue) and 13 (U.S. 64 Business/New Bern Avenue), Patterson said.

Turcios’ wife, Rosa Jerez, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for hospital and funeral costs, as well as the costs of bringing his remains to his home country.

Jerez wrote on GoFundMe in Spanish that her husband died in an “accident that leaves a family alone and helpless since he was who provided everything to the family.”

Patterson said 911 calls indicated a person was intoxicated, and officers were “alerted that an individual was armed with a knife.”

Officers approached the individual, who Patterson said was walking with a small child and carrying a knife. Officers demanded multiple times that he drop the knife, but the man did not comply, police said.

Police used a Taser on the man “to try to defuse the situation,” Patterson said. When police held him down and he attempted to get up, police fired at him after “the individual swung the knife toward officers,” she said.

The man received aid on scene and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Patterson declined to identify the officers, but said they would be placed on administrative leave according to protocol.

Officers at the scene Tuesday were wearing active body cameras, including the officer who shot the man.

The police department said it will petition for the release of the video, a step required by state law before any footage can be shared with the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation will review the case, which is the department’s standard procedure when an officer shoots someone.

The Raleigh Police Department’s internal affairs unit will also investigate whether officers followed department policy. The department’s initial findings will be submitted to the city within five business days.

“I want to wait until we have all the information before making any decisions or before making any statements concerning whether the shooting was justified or not justified,” Patterson said Tuesday. “We just don’t have all that information at this time.”

911 calls describe wreck

Police have not released details about what caused the initial crash.

On Wednesday, the Police Department released audio from three 911 calls and the police radio feed about the wreck. One 911 caller tells dispatchers that “somebody ran me off the road.”

The man that police say had a knife was shot around 1:44 p.m., about 13 minutes after the crash, according to the police radio feed.

A 23-second video posted to social media and obtained by The News & Observer shows the scene following the crash when police shoot him.

The video shows officers approaching the man while he is seen trying to walk away. A woman is seen moving a child in the opposite direction. The man continues walking away before one of the officers tases him.

After the man falls to the ground, five officers surround him. A few seconds later, the man appears to struggle to get up and is on his knees. Two officers draw their weapons.

The man is shot and falls over.

It was the third fatal shooting by Triangle law enforcement officers this month.

Durham police killed a man they say attacked a convenience store clerk Wednesday morning, and Durham County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman they say pointed a shotgun at them last week.

Staff writer Avi Bajpai contributed to this report.