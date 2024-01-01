Family identifies victim of Gwinnett house party shooting as young mother

Family members have identified an 18-year-old woman who was shot to death at a Gwinnett County house party as a young mother.

The shooting happened at a home on Chance Lane in Grayson just after 1 a.m. on Friday. When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a party and the teen dead from a gunshot wound.

Family members have identified the victim as Shania Green, who was the mother to a 7-month-old son.

“She was known for her beautiful infectious smile and her laughter. She had such a positive energy that she brought everywhere she went. On most days you could find her lovingly taking care of her 7-month-old son or spending time with family,” family members said on GoFundMe. " Shania just turned 18 years old last month in November. She was just figuring out who she was as a young lady and as a new mother, navigating life with grace, compassion and kindness.”

Her aunt, Sade Long, said the new mother was excited to get out of the house and enjoy a party.

“While enjoying a night out at a house party, multiple shots were fired from outside of the house hitting Shania from inside of the house and taking her life,” Long wrote.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Family members are now trying to raise money for Green’s funeral expenses. You can donate HERE.