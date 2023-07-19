Family identifies young boy killed in Boston hit-and-run crash as search for driver continues

Family members are mourning the tragic death of a young boy killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston’s Hyde Park section on Tuesday night as police continue to search for the driver who fled.

Officers responding to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the area of 165 Wood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found a 4-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, identified by family as Ivan Pierre, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police noted that an off-duty Boston firefighter rendered first aid to the child at the scene.

A witness said that Pierre and his mother were walking across the street when a speeding car approached them, struck the boy, and continued on without stopping.

Pierre’s uncle called his nephew the “life of the house” and expressed anger that the driver involved didn’t stop.

No arrests have been made at this time and a description of the vehicle involved was not immediately available.

Officials are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area of Wood Avenue or anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Boston homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

