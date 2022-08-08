Family IDs man, 21, fatally shot in Otsego by deputies, blames initial response

Family on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in an Otsego neighborhood over the weekend by deputies who the Sheriff's Office said were threatened by him with a knife.

Jordyn J. Hansen, 21, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of NE. 72nd Court, said his aunt Sara Wroblewski, who lives where deputies responded.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said deputies shot Hansen during a confrontation and that he was armed with a knife.

However, Hansen's aunt contended in a detailed written account released to the Star Tribune late Monday morning that law enforcement was lax while in her home, missed opportunities to detain him and allowed him to get a hold of a knife.

Multiple messages were left with the Sheriff's Office seeking a response to Wroblewski's allegations.

In a statement Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said that "reports indicated a man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

Deputies spoke to Hansen upon arriving at the scene, and he agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation. However, the statement continued, he "ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife" before an ambulance could arrive.

"He fled the home and ran into the neighborhood," the statement read. "Squads set up a perimeter and requested additional support from the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter."

The statement said Hansen confronted deputies a short time later in a neighboring backyard, where two deputies attempted to stun him with a Taser as he threatened them with the knife. The two deputies then shot the man.

Hansen was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Court records in Rice County show that Hansen has a history of mental health difficulties dating back nearly four years to when he lived in Faribault and include attempts of suicide, delusions that his life was being threatened, hearing voices, belief that his mind was being read, and extreme alcohol and illicit drug abuse.

Courts twice ordered him civilly committed for treatment of social anxiety disorder and depression, with his most recent commitment being extended in March for six months and active at the time of his death.

Wroblewski said in her statement to the Star Tribune that Hansen moved into her Otsego home a few months ago after completing treatment.

"He was still under formal treatment commitment until September but was released into our care," she added.

She said the family believed a new place to live "was his best chance at a full recovery away from his previous lifestyle, which triggered mental health crisis."

Wroblewski said the family contacted law enforcement early Sunday because Hansen "was having a mental health episode, and we needed him to be removed from our home to get some help."

The aunt said Hansen "had communicated threats to family outside our home, but didn't make any threats to us. But there were signs of volatility when we were with Jordyn prior to [law enforcement] arriving, and we made officers aware of this.

"We believe there were multiple opportunities inside our home for officers to peacefully restrain and contain Jordyn knowing that this was a mental health call, and the situation was unpredictable and could change in a moment's notice."

Instead, she continued, "the officers allowed Jordyn to be escorted through our home unrestrained, which is how he obtained a weapon."

Wroblewski said her husband warned the officers on that scene that Hansen was heading toward the kitchen unrestrained.

"We believe the outcome would have been different if officers had handled this differently inside our home," she said. "We have many questions for law enforcement that we are still waiting on."

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now heading the investigation and has yet to release any information. The deputies have been placed on standard administrative leave.