Family IDs young boy killed in Independence house fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One child is dead, and two adults were hospitalized after a house fire over the weekend in Independence.

Independence police have not released the name of the juvenile victim, only saying the child was a 4-year-old boy.

Lenexa police identify shooting victim; man charged with murder

Family members have identified the victim of the deadly house fire as Leeland Poole. The child’s aunt and godmother, Sarah Poole, said he was 3 years old.

“He woke up every day with a smile on his face. That was the little boy that everybody loved,” said Kim Madison, Leeland’s grandma. “That 3-year-old baby, we all loved that baby hard; the family, the friends, the schools. Everybody Leeland left with a smile on their face.”

According to Independence police, around 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called to the house fire near James Downey Road and 23rd Street. Police said the child died as a result of injuries from the fire.

According to police, the Independence Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and IPD investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

“Any time I talk to them, he is fast and moving and just so energetic and so happy. And again, I told you his parents weren’t around a lot, and for him just to be so cheerful and fun and energetic and always smiling and laughing, even with what he was handed,” Sarah Poole said.

Harrisonville man dies in crash on I-49

Poole said that she and other family members helped raise Leeland and that, most recently, his grandmother, Tonya Abbott, had custody of him.

“He just came with joy and happiness, and he was loved, from my family — the Poole side of the family and the Abbott side of the family to his grandmother’s and other sides of the family.”

Family members said Leeland was spending the weekend at his grandfather’s house in Independence when the fire happened.

“He was at my house. I had him every other weekend because his other grandma (Tonya Abbott) works as a nurse. So the weekends that she worked, we would take him, and his grandpa is still in the hospital,” Madison said.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Since the fire and Leeland’s death, Madison said their family has seen an outpouring of love and support.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral and related expenses after the fire.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.