Family increases reward to $26k for information in son’s ‘horrific’ hit-and-run death

A Camano Island family is asking for the public’s help to find the driver who hit and killed their son and left his body on the road for several hours.

INVESTIGATION:

The family has increased Crime Stoppers’ reward to $26,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in their son’s death.

Washington State troopers said the crash happened in Poulsbo in the overnight hours between December 8 and 9.

Robert Rathvon, 35, of Camano Island, decided to stay at a local hotel after he had finished working a seven-day rotation as a Life Flight pilot, troopers said.

Rathvon had walked to a downtown restaurant to grab dinner and left before midnight.

Troopers said Rathvon, who was not familiar with the area, began walking back to his hotel.

They believe Rathvon took the wrong turn and ended up on the Finn Hill exit ramp, off northbound State Route 3.

A surveillance video captured Rathvon in the area of Viking Way and Finn Hill shortly after midnight.

Troopers said a vehicle had hit Rathvon on the shoulder of the ramp where a driver found his body several hours later.

Law enforcement is now asking for the public’s help to find the person who killed Rathvon.

If you have any details that may help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.

“There’s somebody out there that has done a horrific act, needs to be held accountable,” said Jim Fuda, director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “With the family, the closure, these are the holidays.”

“People come together during this time. And now instead of celebrating Christmas, they’re going to be burying their son,” he continued. “Obviously, a great man, a bush pilot worked for rescue operations to airlift people.”

RATHVON:

KIRO 7 News spoke with Robert Rathvon’s parents, Kathryn and Will Rathvon, and his younger brother, Reed, on Thursday.

“In shock and awe. It’s so devastating that Rob would get hit and killed,” said Kathryn Rathvon.

Will said when he learned about his son’s death in Indonesia, he immediately got on a plane and flew back home.

“You don’t think it could ever happen to you, but when it does, you’re immediately in disbelief. When he doesn’t come through that door, it starts to sink in,” he said.

Will and Kathryn said they are planning to hold a reflection at a funeral home in Stanwood so friends and loved ones across the world can join as they pray and reflect on the memories of their son, including the impact he left on others as a pilot.

Robert Rathvon flew in Indonesia for eight years, carrying medical supplies while helping people, including children, before he flew for Life Flight in Washington.

For the past two years, Robert Rathvon focused on flying medical crew members across the region during emergencies.

“He won’t have the chance to pursue all of his dreams and that’s so heart breaking,” said Kathryn.

“He was a pilot in Indonesia flying the most dangerous types of flying in the world. But he was very safe. Very cautious,” said Will. “And not to be able to do that any longer, and with Life Flight, it’s the same thing.”

“It’s an emergency. It kind of helps save someone’s life, he continued. “This is what he lived for.”

Robert, known as a pilot to many, a musician to others, but to everyone close to him, he was a man committed to serving others.

The parents said they have stopped their Christmas planning to focus on finding the person who killed their son.

A small tree, however, will be put up with Robert’s special ornaments, Kathryn added.

“The excitement of Rob opening up a puzzle on Christmas Day,” Kathryn shared with KIRO 7 News. “He loved puzzles.”

“He and I would spend hours on Christmas Day working on the puzzles. And that won’t happen this year,” she continued.

“They (troopers) should keep looking for them (suspect(s)) even if it takes more than a year,” said Reed Rathvon, Robert’s younger brother.











