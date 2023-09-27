Family indicted for stealing $75K from EMS

Sep. 27—Fleet manager accused of taking fuel cards, giving them to family

COLUMBUS — Six family members are facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $75,000 from fuel cards belonging to an emergency medical services company in Ironton, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday.

A Lawrence County grand jury indicted Tony Wilson, former fleet manager at Patriot EMS, along with his wife, two sons, a daughter and her husband, on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Wilson is accused of stealing fuel cards from the company and giving them to family members, who in turn bought gas for personal use and resale.

In March 2022, the owner of Patriot EMS noticed unexplained charges to fuel cards for ambulances that were no longer in service. Spending records and gas station security footage revealed that Wilson and his family racked up the charges dating back to April 2020.

In addition to pumping gas for their personal vehicles, video evidence shows them filling large fuel containers and buying gas for other individuals. One witness told law enforcement that Wilson's daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Joshua Wiseman, resold gas at a 50 percent discount.

The charges are as follows:

Tony Wilson

—Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (second-degree felony, or F2)

—Theft (F4)

—Theft of a credit card (F5)

Malea Wilson

—Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F2)

—Theft (F5)

—Receiving stolen property (F5)

Tiffany Wiseman

—Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F2)

—Theft (F4)

—Receiving stolen property (F5)

Joshua Wiseman

—Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F2)

—Theft (F4)

—Receiving stolen property (F5)

Christopher Wilson

—Theft (F5)

—Receiving stolen property (F5)

Tony Lee Wilson

—Theft (F5)

—Receiving stolen property (F5)

The Ironton Police Department investigated the case, and attorneys with Yost's Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting it.

Indictments merely contain allegations; defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.