Family of inmate who died at Fulton County Jail demands meeting with sheriff

The family of a man who died at the Fulton County jail is demanding to meet with Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Tuesday, the attorney for Montay Stinson’s family detailed the findings in the medical examiner’s report.

“Montay Stinson and what happened to him is tragic, it’s unfortunate and something that could have been avoided,” attorney Kenneth Muhammad said.

Stinson died inside the Fulton County jail on July 31.

His family told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that Stinson complained of extreme chest and stomach pain.

“It was hard for me to bury my brother,” Kimyotta Stinson said.

Muhammad said the medical examiner determined Stinson died from hypertension-cardiovascular disease and minor blunt force trauma to the head.

Muhammad said the report noted that a cellmate found Stinson unresponsive.

But he said the investigative material he obtained did not mention a cellmate.

He said investigative material noted that several other inmates banged on the walls to notify the deputies that Stinson was suffering from a medical emergency.

“So, the absence of the information in that regard, we believe is suspicious,” Muhammad explained.

Stinson was one of ten inmates to die at the Fulton County jail this year.

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the conditions at the jail.

“I’m upset and mad and angry that individuals are in jail here and here in Fulton County, it seems to be some type of death wish,” activist John C. Barnett said on Tuesday.

The Stinson family is now demanding Stinson’s medical records for an independent review of the case.

The family also wants to meet with the Sheriff after they said the first scheduled meeting in August was canceled.

“Sheriff, my brother’s blood is on your hands. It’s on your hands sir,” Stinson said. “My family and I want justice for my brother.”

Washington reached out to the Fulton County sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson said the death investigation is still open and that the office will arrange a meeting between the Sheriff and the family in the coming days.

