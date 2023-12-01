Family of inmate killed in Wayne County jail files $10 million lawsuit
The family of a man beaten to death in the Wayne County jail in July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office.
The family of a man beaten to death in the Wayne County jail in July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office.
A federal appeals court rules that civil lawsuits seeking damages against former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the U.S. Capitol riot carried out by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, can proceed.
Top off your look with this musical, winter-weather-ready beanie or stuff it in someone’s stocking.
Hill allegedly assaulted his older brother.
Genetic testing company 23andMe announced on Friday that hackers accessed around 14,000 customer accounts in the company’s recent data breach. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission published Friday, the company said that, based on its investigation into the incident, it had determined that hackers had accessed 0.1% of its customer base. 23andMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment, which included questions on those numbers.
Add a delightful dash of chaos to family game night with the classic that leaves fans 'crying from laughter.'
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console, now on sale for even lower prices than Cyber Monday.
Taylor Swift's longtime publicist issued a surprising rebuttal to a notorious rumor about the singer's private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
The former program manager of Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines has filed a lawsuit against the company alleging whistleblower retaliation after he spoke up about safety issues. The complaint was filed on Monday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. It includes a detailed narrative about program manager Craig Stoker’s efforts over seven months to escalate his concerns about safety and a hostile work environment at Blue Origin.
If injury or underperformance has left your fantasy hockey roster needing help, shoot to score with one of these players.
Which Week 13 games will provide the most fantasy juice? Matt Harmon delivers his full-scale rundown of the slate.
Let's get this boulder rolling! Here's how to watch every Indiana Jones movie, free, in chronological order.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
When you accidentally drop your phone off the roof trying to take a sneaky photo of Santa, this case will protect it.
Bluesky, the startup aiming to build a decentralized social network to take on Twitter/X, says it has begun deploying new safety tooling to help moderate content on the network through automation. Although still in private beta, the company has already made headlines for issues around content moderation in recent months after it initially didn't ban a member making death threats, and later didn't catch that some people were creating accounts with racial slurs in their usernames. Now, the company says through a post from the Bluesky Safety account that it's launching "more advanced automated tooling" designed to flag content that violates its Community Guidelines.
Investors are looking to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to potentially shed light on whether an interest rate cut lies ahead.
Rodemaker was hit in the head in the third quarter of Florida State's win over Florida.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The child star actually improvised the iconic moment for the 1990 film — and he's been getting requests to recreate it ever since.
Reviewers are head-over-heels for these comfy cuties.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!