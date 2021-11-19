Family of Instagram model who died in LA says she called an Uber but never got in, then never showed up at another party: reports

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Instagram model Christy Giles tried to get an Uber from West Hollywood the night before she died.

Giles' family said she asked her friend to leave a house they were at with three unidentified men.

But the two women did not get into the Uber and failed to show up at another party.

The family of an Instagram model who mysteriously died in Los Angeles gave more details of her final movements, saying that she was meant to catch an Uber to an afterparty but never made it.

Christy Giles, a model and aspiring actress, started her night at a warehouse party with friends in East LA on Friday. She was found dead on the sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City the next day.

One of her friends, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was dropped off at another hospital — Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles — 2 hours later and remained in critical condition as of Thursday, People Magazine reported.

In new statements since her death, Giles's family said that the women left the warehouse party with three unidentified men and went to an apartment in West Hollywood.

Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, told DailyMail.com the apartment was the last location he had seen using a tracking feature for her phone.

At the apartment, Giles sent a text message to Cabrales-Arzola at 5:30 a.m saying "Let's go" alongside a shocked face emoji, Cilliers told DailyMail.com, providing the publication with screenshots of the conversation.

Cabrales-Arzola wrote back "Yes. I'll call an Uber. 10 min away." Even though the Uber was ordered, the women never got in, Giles' husband said, according to DailyMail.com.

"Inside that six-minute gap, they became incapacitated," Cilliers told DailyMail.com. "It's clear the girls tried to leave, so there's definitely some foul play involved here."

Giles' mother, Dusy Giles, told ABC7 that the Uber waited an additional five more minutes.

"The girls nor any of the boys in the apartment ever came out to wave off the Uber, to address it, to ask him to wait. Nothing," she said.

The women had planned to drive to an afterparty in Hollywood Hills, but never showed up, Cilliers also told DailyMail.com.

He provided the publication with another screenshot of a text message sent by a friend at the afterparty at 5:36 am, which read "Where you at?"

Giles never read the text, nor any others after that, according to the read receipts on the phone.

Giles' mother told The Sun she believes her daughter was drugged and sexually assaulted.

"My daughter is a military police officer's daughter," the mother told The Sun."My daughter would have fought like hell and from my understanding from speaking to the emergency room doctor and nurse, they did not see any visible bruises, scratches, or any indication of an altercation."

'The only way that these men would have kept my daughter and Hilda for over 10 hours would be by giving them drugs, maybe tying them up," she said.

Cilliers, who was in San Francisco over the weekend, said detectives told him they interviewed two of the three men who were with Giles and Cabrales-Arzola.

Insider has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department but did not hear back in time for publication.

