Family of Iremamber Sykap sues city and officers, alleges intimidation by Honolulu police

May 22—The family of an unarmed 16-year-old boy shot and killed by police last month filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the officers who allegedly opened fire at the car he was driving while it was at a complete stop on Kalakaua Avenue.

On April 5, 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap was shot and killed after police said he drove a stolen Honda Civic at a police barricade on Kalakaua Avenue following a crime spree. But attorney Eric A. Seitz, who is representing Sykap's grandmother Akiwine Sykap and mother Yovita Lucio, said video evidence from an officer's body camera shows the car was at a complete stop when officers standing to the side and rear of the vehicle fired into it, killing Sykap.

He said the city has not shared body camera footage or evidence of a crime spree with him or the Sykap family and that Honolulu police officers are threatening Iremamber's older sisters, Kaimi Sykap and Siwinia Sykap, his grandmother, mother, friends and family members.

Seitz said a police officer has randomly called the Sykap home, identified himself as a sergeant, and said if Iremamber's brother, Maruo Sykap, does not turn himself in, he might end up shot and killed like Iremamber.

Police showed up at Iremamber's memorial service, and stop by the family home to make threats, Seitz said.

Kaimi Sykap and Siwinia Sykap said that plain clothes officers approached them at the memorial site on Kalakaua Avenue and told them they would start arresting them if they did not stop protesting.

"I buried my brother on my son's fourth birthday, I'm emotionally and physically drained this system is so corrupted, " said Siwinia Sykap. "Do you guys have evidence it was him ? He's not a criminal, he stopped. If you guys say he's a criminal show us what you guys got."

Police Chief Susan Ballard and Assistant Chief Rade Vanic did not respond to questions sent to a spokeswoman about allegations that police officers are threatening and intimidating the Sykap family. The department declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

The complaint alleges that defendants Officer #1, Officer #2, and Officer #3 "unlawfully used deadly force when they discharged their firearms from the side and rear of the vehicle while it was stopped and then continued firing at the vehicle and its passengers as it lurched into a ditch, collectively firing more than a dozen rounds and ultimately killing I.S."

"The Defendants' use of deadly force was unnecessary, unwarranted, and unjustified and in violation of applicable policies and practices of HPD and laws of the State of Hawaii, " according to the complaint.

Seitz urged Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steven S. Alm to expedite his office's investigation into the shooting. He said the only evidence the city turned over is a death certificate certifying that Iremamber's death is a homicide and that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The family wants the release of unedited body camera footage, the autopsy report, dispatch transcripts, and all evidence connected to the alleged crime spree and fatal officer involved shooting.

"My concern is that these police officers are somewhat scared, " said Seitz. "I think they know there is a reckoning to be had here and they are doing everything they can to be intimidating and threatening to this family."