A family in Italy says it was trapped at home with the body of a coronavirus victim more than 36 hours

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, a paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy. Italian doctors celebrated one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus Monday after Patient No. 1, a 38-year-old named Mattia was moved out of intensive care. But in the rest of hard-hit northern Italy, the virus' spread was growing so exponentially that doctors spoke of choices war-time triage medics make in deciding who lives and who dies, and who get access to the limited number of ICU beds. (Claudio Furlan/Lapresse via AP, file)

A woman died at home in Naples, Italy with the coronavirus on Saturday.

Her brother posted on Facebook about how challenging it was to find an institution to retrieve the body.

It wasn't until 36 hours after her death that a funeral home arrived protective gear to retrieve her.

As if losing his sister to the coronavirus wasn't devastating enough, Luca Franzese, an actor from Naples, Italy, posted a video on Facebook over the weekend announcing that nobody would retrieve her body.

Franzese said that he had trouble finding a funeral home that would collect the body of Teresa Franzese, according to Washington Post.

"I have my sister in bed, dead, I don't know what to do," Franzese said in the video, which shows the woman's body in a bed in the background. "I cannot give her the honor she deserves because the institutions have abandoned me. I contacted everyone, but nobody was able to give me an answer."

Teresa Franzese, 47, suffered from epilepsy but was otherwise healthy. Last week she began showing symptoms of coronavirus, according to Al Jazeera.

She died on Saturday at her Naples home. Other elderly family members were also inside the house with the body.

At first, authorities didn't return Franzese's calls about his sister, but then a doctor eventually came to the house and her body tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was put in touch with a local funeral home that told him that they weren't equipped for the situation, according to the Post.

Franzese made several videos trying to get the public's attention, and on Monday, after his pleas went viral, a funeral home finally agreed to take Teresa's body, sending a crew in hazmat suits to collect her corpse, according to the Post.

"It was the first case in Italy in which a person with the virus dies at home, so there was some confusion on what to do," Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a local councilor and member of the Regional Health Commission, told Al Jazeera.

There are more than 12,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Italy and 827 people have died. The entire country of nearly 16 million people has been locked down in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease.

Unintended consequences of the quarantine include some funeral homes refusing to collect the bodies of those who were infected with COVID-19, according to the Post.

Business Insider's Claudia Romeo assisted with Italian translation for this article.

