Family of Jameek Lowery wins key decision in wrongful death lawsuit against Paterson

Jameek Lowery’s family has won what could be an important victory in its lawsuit against Paterson involving the 27-year-old man’s police-custody death.

A federal judge last month approved what amounts to expedited testimony from nationally renowned pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, whose autopsy findings reportedly contradicted the official determination that Lowery’s death was “accidental” and involved a pre-existing medical condition and his taking illegal drugs.

Baden is 88 years old, and the Lowery family’s lawyers had argued in court papers that it was essential to their case that the testimony by the former New York City medical examiner be handled now — while Baden is still available — rather than waiting for the glacial process of the lawsuit to reach the trial stage.

The family’s lawyers, from the DiFrancesco Bateman firm in Warren, said they could not retain another expert witness to replace Baden if he were not able to testify at the trial. Baden has given testimony in such cases as the O.J. Simpson trial, the death of Eric Garner in the Staten Island chokehold case, Michal Brown's killing in Ferguson, Missouri, and George Floyd's murder in Minnesota two years ago.

Baden examined Lowery’s body in 2019 at the family’s request. His family members have said Baden attributed Lowery’s death to blows inflicted by Paterson police officers as they restrained him and transported him in an ambulance from police headquarters to the hospital.

Minutes before being taken into the ambulance, Lowery recorded a frantic social media video in which he said he was paranoid from taking drugs and that police officers wanted to kill him. Lowery lost consciousness “upon arrival” at the hospital and died two days later without regaining consciousness, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

United States District Court Judge Andre Espinosa issued an order on Aug. 26 saying Baden would provide his sworn testimony — including a cross-examination by the city’s lawyers — by Oct. 9. Espinosa said the city faced sanctions if it failed to comply with that order.

Paterson’s lawyers had unsuccessfully opposed the expedited testimony from Baden, under a legal process called a “de bene esse deposition,” which preserves pre-trial sworn statements for use in trial.

Baden’s report from his examination of Lowery’s body has not been made public. The lawsuit has a confidentiality order covering many aspects of the case, including the personnel files of the officers who interacted with Lowery at the time of the incident. His death triggered several weeks of protest rallies in downtown Paterson, including one during which two organizers were arrested, prompting separate lawsuits against the city.

Paterson rarely goes to trial when the city gets sued by people accusing city cops of wrongdoing. The vast majority of those lawsuits get dismissed before trial or the city agrees to provide the accusers with a settlement payment.

Paterson has paid out several million dollars in such settlements over the past decade. The city already attempted to get the Lowery lawsuit dismissed but was unsuccessful.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Lawsuit against Paterson in Jameek Lowery's death moves forward