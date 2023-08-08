Family of Jaylin McKenzie, shot and killed by Memphis police, seek police report, footage

Ashley McKenzie-Smith, stands in front of Mt. Moriah police precinct as she demands answers from Memphis Police Department about the death of her son, Aug. 8, 2023.

Family and friends of Jaylin Keshawn McKenzie stood in front of the Mt. Moriah Memphis police precinct Tuesday, demanding answers about the death of the 20-year-old Atlanta native. The intimate crowd gathered under umbrellas and held signs, while McKenzie's mother gave a heartfelt address.

Ashely McKenzie-Smith, the mother of McKenzie, told reporters that the family still does not have a police report of the traffic stop or an incident report. McKenzie-Smith said that there are still inconsistencies with the limited information Memphis Police Department has released.

"The police claim that my son shot first, so I ask myself 'Where is the gun? Why haven't they been able to produce any evidence of a gun at all?'" McKenzie-Smith said.

McKenzie was shot and killed by a MPD officer after a traffic stop in December 2022, according to MPD. His death was one of five officer-involved shootings that finished out the final five weeks of the year.

Family and friends of Jaylin McKenzie, a 20-year-old who was killed after a Memphis Police Department traffic stop in December of 2022, held a memorial on June 10, 2023 at American Way park in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Dec. 16 MPD officers attempted to pull over a vehicle and three individuals exited the vehicle and ran away from officers. TBI said that one male was pursued down the street, and exchanged gunfire with an officer. The individual was later identified as McKenzie, and after the gunfire exchange was shot by the officer. McKenzie received medical aid but later died on the scene, according to reports from law enforcement.

According to his mother, McKenzie was visiting family in Memphis and was riding in a white Infiniti with three other males. McKenzie-Smith said that she has not been able to identify the other passengers in the vehicle, or other personnel on the scene when McKenzie was shot and killed.

MPD still has not publicly identified the officer who shot McKenzie, but the family claims to know the name of the officer.

McKenzie-Smith called on Memphis politicians and community leaders to join her in the fight for answers about her son's death, saying that she has reached out to multiple politicians but has not received a response. McKenzie-Smith also said she is happy about the Department of Justice's investigation of MPD.

"We have been asking for help, but MPD, TBI and the local politicians haven't helped at all," McKenzie-Smith said. "In fact, our open records requests have been denied three times. I am being denied the right to know what happened to my son."

DA addresses ongoing investigation

During a separate press availability Tuesday morning, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he could not discuss the specific details of the TBI investigation, but said he had been in contact with TBI about the McKenzie investigation.

"I spoke to a TBI person about that very case, Jaylin McKenzie, this morning," Mulroy said. "Part of the holdup has been waiting for lab results to come back. There are ballistic tests that still need to come back, and I've asked to talk to the lab people about speeding that up. [The person I spoke to] thinks that it's a matter of days before we will be able to get that [test]."

Mulroy — in an address marking his first 100 days in office on Dec. 21, five days after McKenzie was killed — said he hoped giving the Shelby County District Attorney's Office's Justice Review Unit jurisdiction to advise charges for police shootings would add trust and transparency to the process.

Tuesday morning, he said that information should be given out quickly even as his office has only publicly announced charges — and released video or other related documents — for officers in the Tyre Nichols case.

"I think all agencies should be as transparent as possible and should give information out as quickly as possible, so long as it doesn't undermine or in any way threaten the legitimacy of the investigation," he said Tuesday. "In the case of video, if all the key witnesses, whose testimony or statements to police might be influenced by the video have already been interviewed, then we should be moving to get that video out sooner rather than later because I think transparency is an important consideration. So I think there's room for improvement for all of us in that respect."

McKenzie-Smith said that the family is planning for another protest on Sept. 16th if their demands are not met. The family wants the TBI investigation to be completed, MPD to release all the names of the officers involved and those who were on the scene, for video footage of the incident to be released and the police report and incident report of the shooting to be released.

"The police have still never given us anything official, we are waiting," McKenzie-Smith said.

