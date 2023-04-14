Family of Joel Acevedo sues 2 former Milwaukee officers, ex-chief for wrongful death

Joel Acevedo

The family of a man who died following a chokehold by an off-duty Milwaukee police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against two former officers and former police chief Alfonso Morales.

The two officers named in the lawsuit are Michael Mattioli and Robert Roach. Mattioli was the off-duty officer who applied a chokehold on Joel Acevedo, who reportedly went through Mattioli's pockets the night after a party. Roach was one of the first officers to respond to the scene.

The complaint, filed Friday in the Eastern District of Wisconsin, claims Acevedo's fourth and 14th amendment rights were violated.

Mattioli identified himself as a police officer throughout the ordeal, the complaint alleges

Specifically, the complaint claims Mattioli used deadly force without justification and that police department policies did not discourage deadly force techniques, such as chokeholds.

It also claims Mattioli was off duty, but acted under the color of law because he called 911 as an officer and identified himself as such when police arrived.

The lawsuit lists five total counts against the defendants. The first two regard "unconstitutional policy and custom" and "deliberate indifference" for the department's policy failures.

"The Milwaukee Police Department through its official policy maker Morales failed to maintain policies that specifically forbid choke holds," the lawsuit says. "This failure created an unreasonable risk on those with constitutionally protected rights by the Milwaukee police officers who may use these policies to maneuver for their own advantage."

The third count states Mattioli knowingly used excessive force by not allowing Acevedo to leave, even after pleading, "Let me go home." The fourth count states Roach failed to intervene in a timely manner when he waited 22 seconds before stopping Mattioli.

For the fifth count, the lawsuit asks for $15 million in compensatory damages. It also asks for punitive damages and payment of attorney's fees. The city of Milwaukee would pay the damages if they are awarded.

Story continues

Here's what happened that night

According to the lawsuit, Mattioli called 911 to report a police officer in need of assistance on April 19, 2020 around 7:29 a.m. Mattioli was off duty at the time. He woke up that morning after hosting a party the night before and found Acevedo, who was a friend of Mattioli's, reportedly going through Mattioli's pockets.

Two officers - one of whom was Roach - arrived 10 minutes later, and found Acevedo in a rear naked chokehold applied by Mattioli.

After establishing Mattioli was an officer, Roach ordered him to release Acevedo 22 seconds later. Acevedo was unconscious and not breathing.

It is estimated Mattioli held Acevedo in a chokehold for 11 minutes and 20 seconds. Acevedo was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died five days later.

The medical examiner said the cause of Acevedo's death was "anoxic encephalopathy due to traumatic asphyxia” and ruled it a homicide.

Mattioli was charged with first-degree reckless homicide on May 13, 2020. That case is still open. It is scheduled for trial in June.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Family sues 2 former Milwaukee officers, ex-chief in fatal chokehold