Family of JSU student killed on campus files lawsuit against university

The parents of a Jackson State University student, who was killed on campus in December 2022, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university.

Michele Hill-Brown and Michael Brown filed the lawsuit against JSU on behalf of their 22-year-old deceased son, Flynn Brown.

On Dec. 2, 2022, Brown was found dead inside a parked vehicle on JSU's campus. He was fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, was identified as the suspect and later charged with murder.

Brown was shot and killed by Smith after a fight over doughnuts.

The lawsuit claims that Jackson State employees neglected Brown's safety in prior incidents, which ultimately led to Brown's deaths.

According to the lawsuit, Brown and two other suitemates had reported a series of thefts involving their belongings to JSU employees in August and September 2022. The three suitemates suspected Smith to be the perpetrator. The university failed to initiate an investigation into Smith, the lawsuit says.

In October 2022, the lawsuit states that Flynn could not find his iPad and various clothing items in his dorm. So, he alerted campus police of the thefts and concerns for his safety, again believing that Smith was the suspect. The lawsuit states that nothing was done about Smith's behavior for that incident either.

The lawsuit claims Smith continued living in the dorm, and Brown and the other suitemates continued having issues with Smith.

The lawsuit alleges that later on, Brown told Smith that he knew Smith stole his iPad by tracking the device. This is when Smith allegedly confessed to the theft.

As days passed, the lawsuit states, Smith took steps to acquire a firearm with the intent to kill Brown. On Dec. 2, Smith decided to carry out his plan and kill Brown, according to the lawsuit.

When the Clarion Ledger reached out to Jackson State University officials regarding the allegations, officials said the university does not comment on pending litigation.

The family is seeking financial compensation from Jackson State.

