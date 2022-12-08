Family Justice Center opening in Lamont helps rural, underserved populations

Dec. 8—Escaping violent crime is one hurdle — but some victims encounter social stigmas, few resources and language barriers that cloud paths to evading their circumstances.

That's why Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer hosted a grand opening Wednesday of Kern County's second Family Justice Center at the Lamont courthouse, where restraining orders, law enforcement protection from violence, trauma-informed counselors, forensic examiners for sexual assault victims, relocation services, child advocates and more are gathered under one roof to give easy access for survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.

"We really think that we have been able to make a difference in Bakersfield and other parts of Kern County with family violence-type cases, with counseling," Zimmer said. "And yet, we don't think we've made the impact we want to make in south Kern."

Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo said social stigma deters many women from leaving a violent or abusive situation because talk of family violence is generally hushed.

A solution to combat social stigmas unfolded through Líderes Campesinas, a group that traverses ag fields to advocate for farmworkers.

Women farmworkers perform back-breaking labor for 12 hours per day and cannot miss a paycheck, said Yesenia Martinez, a victims advocate with Líderes Campesinas. Often, their home environment frowns upon seeking help or makes doing so dangerous, said Trujillo, who's a survivor of domestic violence.

"It's challenging for them to get these types of services," Martinez said.

Líderes Campesinas can meet with women at any time and offer them privacy in helping address their concerns, Martinez added.

These options forge trust for victims who are then more likely to get help, she noted.

More than 11,000 people have gone to the first Family Justice Center on Oak Street since its 2018 opening under former Kern County DA Lisa Green. But the client list consistently lacked south Kern residents, Zimmer said.

Story continues

Prosecutors working in the Lamont courthouse, 12022 Main St., filed roughly 1,400 child abuse and domestic violence cases, Zimmer said. That number doesn't include human trafficking and sexual assault cases.

Zimmer estimated about 2,800 cases go unreported because accessibility is missing.

The Family Justice Center is an alternative to calling 9-1-1 if people fear being deported. That's not a fear they will worry about at Lamont's center, Zimmer added, noting this was a need she saw when running for her office four years ago.

It's "almost entirely" funded through state and federal grants, according to her office.

"We are working on additional grant funding to help cover for the south Kern location, particularly as it serves what are considered underserved populations, but felt it important enough to support the project in our existing budget while longer-term grant opportunities are explored," Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the office, wrote in an email.

Kern County Sheriff's Cmdr. Tim Posey added the center helps law enforcement build solid criminal cases against perpetrators.

A father gunned down his family and a KCSO sheriff's deputy last year in a Wasco mass shooting that was sparked by domestic violence. Providing resources feeds into preventing such incidents, Zimmer noted.

"Women that think there is no hope ... will now have it," Mayor Trujillo said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.