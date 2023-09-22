Family of Kaia Rolle, arrested and booked at 6, sue Orlando police

Meralyn Kirkland said Rolle, her grandchild, who was in first grade then, still suffers from the residual trauma she experienced that day in 2019.

The family of a young Black girl has filed a lawsuit against Orlando Police four years after the child was arrested and booked at six years old following an incident in which she attacked teachers at her elementary school.

Meralyn Kirkland said her granddaughter, Kaia Rolle, who was in first grade then, still suffers from the residual trauma she experienced that fateful day, the New York Post reported.

“This is a lifelong mission of recovery for Kaia,” Kirkland shared. “This should not happen.”

The family of Kaia Rolle, pictured above with her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the Orlando Police Department and the former officer who arrested and booked her when she was six years old. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/CBS17)

Kaia had a massive temper tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy Charter School, prompting the call to police. Viral video of the incident showed the now-10-year-old crying after being restrained in zip ties for striking and kicking three staff members.

Former Orlando police officer Dennis Turner is heard telling a school staff member, “She’s going to have to come with us now,” on the footage. “Stand up, stand up … come over here.”

“What are those for?” Rolle questioned. Turner answered calmly, “It’s for you.”

Kaia breaks down in tears and begs another officer at the scene not to apply the handcuffs.

“It’s not going to hurt,” he replied.

The child reportedly continued crying hysterically and begged for a second chance, saying she didn’t want to ride in a police car.

Despite her reaction, police took Kaia to a marked car, and she was charged with battery. Although the charge was subsequently dismissed, she was fingerprinted and had her mugshot taken during her arrest.

Kirkland said her grandchild had severe sleep apnea at the time, which caused her irrational outbursts. Administrators at the school claimed they did not intend for police to arrest the child.

The Orlando Police Department fired Turner due to the viral raid, which also prompted new legislation raising Florida’s minimum arrest age to seven.

However, Kaia’s family wants the minimum arrest age increased to 14. In addition to Turner and OPD, the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names several top school administrators as defendants.

“There is no way a minimum age for an arrest at the age of seven can be allowed to stand,” Kirkland contended, the Post reported.

