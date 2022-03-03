Family of KC mother of four who was found dead starts fundraiser for private investigator

The family of a 29-year-old woman who was found dead last month at a Kansas City home has launched a GoFundMe to start a private investigation.

Asia Maynard’s body was found Feb. 19 in a residence in the 8200 block of East 57th Street. Kansas City police have opened an investigation.

Her sister, Teara Maynard, started a fundraiser in hopes of raising money for a lawyer, private investigator and autopsy since, she said, little information has been provided by the police.

In an interview earlier this week, Teara Maynard said her sister had a date with a man on Feb. 18. The next day, she couldn’t get in touch with Asia Maynard and she filed a police report.

When officers arrived at the family’s home following the missing persons report, they said Asia Maynard had been dead 24 hours, but there were no signs of foul play.

On the fundraising page, Teara Maynard said her sister did not have any health problems.

“She’s very healthy,” Teara Maynard posted. “And they’re trying to rule the death as if it was natural causes.”

In the interview with The Star, Teara Maynard said she posted a picture of the man her sister was last seen with on the night she died and a flood of messages came in, telling her the man had been linked to fatal overdoses in the area. He allegedly went by a different name and had supplied fentanyl-laced drugs to friends.

Family has come to suspect she may have overdosed on drugs supplied by the man. The Star is not naming him because he has not been charged with a crime.

Even so, the family questions that possibility because they say Asia Maynard only drank alcohol on occasion and never used hard drugs.

“It’s been hard,” Teara Maynard said. “Because all we really want is answers of what really happened. And they’re not really giving us no information.”

On Tuesday, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said Asia Maynard’s death was an open case and that there had not been a ruling on her death yet.

As of Thursday, $890 has been raised by the GoFundMe, which was verified by a spokesman for the company.