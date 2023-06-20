Family of Keenan Anderson sues Los Angeles for wrongful death after being tased by police

The family of Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old Black man who died after a confrontation with police in January, sued the city of Los Angeles on Monday.

Anderson was shocked with a Taser six times during the encounter, which his family argues killed him.

The local coroner said Anderson died from heart failure and there was cocaine in his system.

“I care not what the coroner’s office says in terms of his having cocaine in his system at the time of his death,” family attorney Carl Douglas said Monday at a press conference, according to LA Weekly. “It matters not why he was in distress because it’s clear from the body-worn footage that he was never a threat.”

Anderson flagged down police officers after he was involved in a car crash on Jan. 3. Responding cops and Anderson initially had a normal conversation, but then Anderson ran away, according to bodycam footage released by Los Angeles police.

Officers quickly caught up with Anderson and held him down.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me,” Anderson said as cops held him to the pavement and moments before they Tased him.

As Anderson repeatedly called out for help in the middle of the road, one officer pressed his forearm to Anderson’s chest with an elbow to his neck.

“They’re trying to kill me,” Anderson shouted. He was Tased a total of six times during the incident.

Anderson went into cardiac arrest almost immediately after he was detained and was pronounced dead at a hospital hours later, according to the coroner’s report. The medical examiner declined to rule if Anderson’s death was a homicide.

His relatives argue that police are responsible for his death and are demanding $100 million in damages.